UrduPoint.com

8-kanal State Land Retrieved

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday retrieved 8-kanal state land from squatters here at Khushab factory area,Qaidabad.

ACE spokesperson said that Abdul Sami r/o Qaidabad submitted an application to Regional Director ACE, Asma Ejaz Cheema that Muhammad Saleem s/o Bashir Din, Waqar, and Shahzaib of factory area had occupied eight kanal state land worth Rs 15 million with the connivance of housing department.

The ACE team on the direction of regional director raided along with District Administration and retrieved the occupied land.

