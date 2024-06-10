8-kanals State Land Retrieved
Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The district administration retrieved 8-kanals of state land from the squatters.
A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Umar Sarwar along with his team retrieved 8-kanals of state land worth millions of rupees from their possession in Chak no.
171-GB.
The land was handed over to revenue department,while further action against the land grabbers was under way, he added.
Recent Stories
The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Paki ..
Vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Stunning Dreamy White Color Variant
Vivo Y18 Launched in Pakistan with High Brightness Display and Long-lasting Batt ..
Performance Showdown: Gaming Smartphones vs. Conventional Smartphones in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Modi on swearing in as Indian prime minister12 minutes ago
-
PM attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas12 minutes ago
-
KP govt committed to peoples’ welfare: Minister22 minutes ago
-
Excise police arrest drug smuggler supplying narcotics to students32 minutes ago
-
District Examined Board for Disabled meets:42 minutes ago
-
Five brick kilns sealed for causing pollution42 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 262 kg drugs in five operations42 minutes ago
-
Minister Salik applauds successful completion of pre-Hajj flight operations1 hour ago
-
Five outlaws held1 hour ago
-
KP govt urged to meet peoples’ expectations2 hours ago
-
PM attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas2 hours ago
-
Govt all set to present people-friendly, development-oriented budget 2024-25 : Muqam2 hours ago