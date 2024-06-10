8-kanals state land retrieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The district administration retrieved 8-kanals of state land from the squatters.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sammundri Umar Sarwar along with his team retrieved 8-kanals of state land worth millions of rupees from their possession in Chak no.

171-GB.

The land was handed over to revenue department,while further action against the land grabbers was under way, he added.