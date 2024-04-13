8 kg cannabis seized,accused netted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Roshanwala police claimed to arrest a drug peddler and recovered 8kg cannabis(Chars) from his possession,here on Saturday.

According to a police spokesperson, the teams on a tip-off signaled a suspect motorcycle carrying two persons near Lunda Phattak on bypass ring road.

Police recovered 8kg cannabis from the possession of the motorcyclist Akram while his pillion rider escaped from the scene by dodging the police.

Further investigation was underway,he added.