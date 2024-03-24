8 Kg Charas Recovered In Midh Ranjha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Midh Ranjha police on Sunday busted a gang of drug pushers here on Sunday.
Midh Ranjha police raided different localities and busted four members of a drug gang besides recovering of 8 kg charas from them.
The gang would supply drugs to other cities of the Punjab.
An investigation is ongoing.
