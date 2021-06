FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :A team of the anti-narcotics force arrested two drug peddlers and seized eight kilogramme hashish from their possession on Monday.

According to official sources, officials stopped motorcyclists --Zohaib Talib and Muhammad Aqeel--on Jarranwala road and recovered hashish.

A case has been registered against the accused.