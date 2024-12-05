8 khwarij militants including ring leader killed in two IBOs in KPK

The Security Forces on Thursday killed eight Khwarij militants including a ring leader Khan Muhammad @Khoryay with fixed head money of Rs1 million in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The Security Forces on Thursday killed eight Khwarij militants including a ring leader Khan Muhammad @Khoryay with fixed head money of Rs1 million in two separate intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location as a result of which two Khwarij, including Kharji ring leader Khan Muhammad @Khoryay, were killed, while two khwarij were apprehended,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The killed kharji Khan Muhammad @Khoryay was involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including target killing & extortion. He was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and Government had fixed head money of Rs 1 million on him, it further said.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in Lakki Marwat District and after an intense fire exchange, six Khwarij were successfully neutralised by the security forces.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the news release said.