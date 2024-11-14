8 khwarij terrorists killed, 6 injured in North Waziristan: ISPR

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Security Forces killed eight khwarij terrorists, while six others injured in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij's location, as a result of which, eight khwarij were sent to hell, while six khwarij got injured,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here Wednesday.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.