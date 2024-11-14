Open Menu

8 Khwarij Terrorists Killed, 6 Injured In North Waziristan: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 12:20 AM

8 khwarij terrorists killed, 6 injured in North Waziristan: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Security Forces killed eight khwarij terrorists, while six others injured in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on reported presence of khwarij.

“During conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij's location, as a result of which, eight khwarij were sent to hell, while six khwarij got injured,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here Wednesday.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” it further said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured North Waziristan ISPR From

Recent Stories

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

28 minutes ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

29 minutes ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

30 minutes ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

29 minutes ago
 No one allowed disrupting law and order under pret ..

No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

1 hour ago
 US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in U ..

US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict

1 hour ago
Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS p ..

Plan of Action chalked out for reducing HIV/AIDS prevalence in KP

50 minutes ago
 Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parli ..

Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament

1 hour ago
 BISP strives to improve lives of deserving familie ..

BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid

1 hour ago
 Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on econom ..

Russia's growth dips as inflation weighs on economy

50 minutes ago
 Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump suppo ..

Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support

1 hour ago
 Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump ..

Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan