8 Khwarij Terrorists Killed, 9 Injured; Captain, Solider Embraced Martyrdom In 2 Separate Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Security Forces killed eight Khwarij terrorists and others 9 injured while a captain and a soldier embraced martyrdom in two separate operations conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from November 29 to December 1.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Baka Khel, Bannu District on the reported presence of khwarij. During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly killed five khwarij, while nine khwarij got injured,” said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

However, during the operation, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain (Age: 29 years, resident of: District Jhang), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

“In another operation conducted in general area Shagai, Khyber District, three Khwarij were sent to hell, while two were apprehended by the security forces,” it further said.

During an intense fire exchange, Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din (Age: 25 years, resident of: District Lahore), who was leading his troops from the front, fought bravely, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat.

These khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the news release said.

