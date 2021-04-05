8 killed, 1,028 injured in 939 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :At least eight people were killed while 1,028 sustained injuries in 939 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 616 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 412 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 403 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians, and 468 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. Statistics showed that 240 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 264 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 73 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 67 victims.

As many as, 742 motorcycles, 125 rickshaws, 112 cars, 37 vans, 10 buses, 21 trucks and 116 other vehicles andslow-moving carts were involved in traffic accidents.