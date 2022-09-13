8 killed, 1,065 injured in Punjab road accidents

UrduPoint.com

September 13, 2022

At least eight people were killed and 1,065 others injured in 1,010 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

As many as 587 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 478 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 540 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians, and 411 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 260 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 279 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 94 in Multan with 92 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 74 accidents and 70 victims.

As many as, 886 motorcycles, 62 rickshaws, 87 cars, 15 vans, 10 buses, 48 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

