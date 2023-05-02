8 killed, 1,106 injured in 1,033 accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

At least eight people were killed while 1,106 injured in 1,033 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :At least eight people were killed while 1,106 injured in 1,033 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 584 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 522 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 520 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 112 pedestrians, and 482 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 265 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 82 victims and at third Gujranwala with 62 accidents and 57 victims.

As many as, 902 motorcycles, 61 rickshaws, 107 cars, 19 vans, 12 buses, 16 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

