8 killed, 1107 injured in 1024 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed while 1,107 sustained injuries in 1024 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :At least eight people were killed while 1,107 sustained injuries in 1024 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 658 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas 449 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 395 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 199 pedestrians, and 521 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 262 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 267 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 95 victims, and at third 54 accidents in Gujranwala with 63 victims.

As many as 878 motorcycles, 125 rickshaws, 87 cars, 28 vans, seven buses, 26 trucks and 129 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were included in the traffic accidents.