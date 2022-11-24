8 killed, 1108 injured in 1060 RTCs in Punjab

At least eight people were killed and 1108 injured in 1060 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed and 1108 injured in 1060 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 632 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 476 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further, the analysis showed that 533 drivers, 50 underage drivers, 149 pedestrians, and 434 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 202 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 203 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Gujranwala with 80 victims and at third Faisalabad with 83 RTCs and 84 victims.

According to the data 956 motorbikes, 103 auto-rickshaws, 87 motorcars, 36 vans, 11 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 113 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.