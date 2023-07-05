Open Menu

8 Killed, 1161 Injured In 1122 RTCs In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 08:06 PM

At least eight persons were killed and 1161 injured in 1122 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

Out of these, 634 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 527 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 564 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 135 pedestrians, and 470 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 267 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 252 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Multan with 85 victims and at third Faisalabad with 72 RTCs and 78 victims.

According to the data 975 motorbikes, 64 auto-rickshaws, 126 motorcars, 31 vans, 14 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 101 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

