8 killed, 1,171 injured in 1,102 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

At least eight people were killed while 1,171 injured in 1,102 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :At least eight people were killed while 1,171 injured in 1,102 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 636 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 535 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 582 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians, and 453 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 243 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 86 victims and at third Multan with 83 accidents and 77 victims.

As many as, 939 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 133 cars, 18 vans, three buses, 21 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.