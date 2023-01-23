UrduPoint.com

8 Killed, 1,171 Injured In 1,102 Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 11:19 PM

8 killed, 1,171 injured in 1,102 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed while 1,171 injured in 1,102 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :At least eight people were killed while 1,171 injured in 1,102 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 636 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 535 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 582 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 144 pedestrians, and 453 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 243 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 266 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 86 victims and at third Multan with 83 accidents and 77 victims.

As many as, 939 motorcycles, 76 rickshaws, 133 cars, 18 vans, three buses, 21 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Holy Quran burn ..

Erdogan warns Sweden on NATO after Holy Quran burning

6 minutes ago
 US Mission wants to encourage Pakistan's entrepren ..

US Mission wants to encourage Pakistan's entrepreneurs: Blome

7 minutes ago
 Flowers, pet show organized by Iqra University

Flowers, pet show organized by Iqra University

6 minutes ago
 Poland ups pressure to send German-made tanks to U ..

Poland ups pressure to send German-made tanks to Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan Fisheries Dept signs agreement with Tu ..

Balochistan Fisheries Dept signs agreement with Turkish company to construct 3 J ..

6 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attends a ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attends annual degree show at NCA

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.