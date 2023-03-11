8 killed, 1,187 injured in 1,146 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed while 1,187 injured in 1,187 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :At least eight people were killed while 1,187 injured in 1,187 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 623 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 564 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 575 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 140 pedestrians, and 480 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 238 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 247 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 73 in Multan with 80 victims and at third Faisalabad 72 with 82 victims.

As many as, 996 motorcycles, 83 rickshaws, 119 motorcars, 25 vans, 12 buses, 26 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.