8 killed, 1,216 injured in 1,147 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed and 1,216 others sustained injures in 1,147 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 636 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 580 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 592 drivers, 49 underage drivers, 179 pedestrians, and 453 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 287 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 307 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 79 in Multan with 84 victims and at third Faisalabad 72 with 70 victims.

As many as, 1,002 motorcycles, 82 rickshaws, 100 cars, 22 vans, seven buses, 19 trucks and 102 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these accidents.