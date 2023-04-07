8 killed, 1,245 injured in 1,192 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed while 1,245 injured in 1,192 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :At least eight people were killed while 1,245 injured in 1,192 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 664 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 581 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 599 drivers, 36 underage drivers, 166 pedestrians, and 492 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 278 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 280 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 90 in Faisalabad with 104 victims and at third Multan 62 with 66 victims.

As many as, 1024 motorcycles, 80 rickshaws, 116 cars, 27 vans, 11 buses, 30 trucks and 112 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.