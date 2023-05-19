8 killed, 1,267 injured in 1,215 accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Published May 19, 2023

At least eight people were killed while 1,267 injured in 1,215 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :At least eight people were killed while 1,267 injured in 1,215 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 695 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 572 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 623 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 159 pedestrians, and 493 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 266 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 273 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 in Multan with 82 victims and at third Faisalabad with 78 accidents and 73 victims.

As many as, 1083 motorcycles, 73 rickshaws, 108 cars, 31 vans, seven buses, 24 trucks and 127 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

