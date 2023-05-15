8 killed, 1,274 injured in 1,169 accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :At least eight people were killed while 1,274 injured in 1,169 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 675 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 599 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 618 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 535 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 245 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 261 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan with 83 accidents and 82 victims.

As many as, 1025 motorcycles, 88 rickshaws, 106 cars, 34 vans, nine buses, 22 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.