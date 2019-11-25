8 killed, 13 injured in DI Khan traffic accident

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :At least eight people were killed and thirteen others sustained injuries in a road crash, took place near Ramak - an area of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan.

According to police and rescue sources, a rashly driven bus collided with a trailer going towards Mardan from Karachi which killed eight persons on the spot. The injured ones were taken to the nearby hospital.

Further investigation is underway.