UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Killed, 13 Injured In DI Khan Traffic Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:18 PM

8 killed, 13 injured in DI Khan traffic accident

At least eight people were killed and thirteen others sustained injuries in a road crash, took place near Ramak - an area of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan

D.I.Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :At least eight people were killed and thirteen others sustained injuries in a road crash, took place near Ramak - an area of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan.

According to police and rescue sources, a rashly driven bus collided with a trailer going towards Mardan from Karachi which killed eight persons on the spot. The injured ones were taken to the nearby hospital.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Road Mardan From

Recent Stories

Cash prize awarded to two police officials

3 minutes ago

Brescia boss under-fire for Balotelli 'black' joke ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey, Qatar Sign 7 Cooperation Agreements in Var ..

3 minutes ago

University of Sindh students stage protest sit in ..

3 minutes ago

CPEC project to help reinforce country's economic ..

36 minutes ago

Officers pay homage to Shaheen Khalid for her serv ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.