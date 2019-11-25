8 Killed, 13 Injured In DI Khan Traffic Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 10:18 PM
At least eight people were killed and thirteen others sustained injuries in a road crash, took place near Ramak - an area of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan
According to police and rescue sources, a rashly driven bus collided with a trailer going towards Mardan from Karachi which killed eight persons on the spot. The injured ones were taken to the nearby hospital.
Further investigation is underway.