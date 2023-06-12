8 killed, 1,355 injured in 1,231 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least eight people were killed while 1,355 injured in 1,232 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :At least eight people were killed while 1,355 injured in 1,232 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 707 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 648 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 644 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 128 pedestrians, and 591 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 297 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 84 in Gujranwala with 90 victims and at third Multan with 79 accidents and 80 victims.

As many as, 1061 motorcycles, 93 rickshaws, 134 cars, 28 vans, 12 buses, 27 trucks and 98 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.