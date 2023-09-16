Open Menu

8 Killed, 2 Injured In Guddu Interchange Car-truck Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2023 | 12:21 AM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :At least eight persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a truck near Guddu Interchange on Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M5), police and news channels reported on Friday.

The car with same family members on board was reportedly heading towards towards Mureed Shakh from Sukkur, when it collided with the rashly driven truck near Guddu Interchange. Eight persons, including three women and and two children, lost their lives.

The Motorway Police rushed to the site of incident and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

