8 killed, 47 injured as storm wreaks havoc in Dera Ismail Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) At least eight people were killed and 47 others injured as a severe storm accompanied by torrential rain lashed Dera Ismail Khan late Saturday night, causing widespread destruction across the district.

According to official figures released by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ismail Khan Abdul Nasir Khan, the storm uprooted trees, toppled solar panels, damaged boundary walls and electric poles, disrupting power supply in several areas.

As per the district administration’s latest report, five of the deceased belonged to Dera Ismail Khan tehsil and three to Paharpur tehsil. No fatalities were reported from Kulachi, Darazinda, Paroa and Daraban tehsils.

Out of the injured, 41 were being treated at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) while six were under treatment at the Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital (MMTH). Three patients at the DHQ were stated to be in critical condition.

Hospital authorities confirmed that 18 injured persons had been admitted for observation, including 16 at DHQ hospital and two at MMTH, whereas 26 patients with minor wounds were discharged after first aid (22 from DHQ and four from MMTH).

Hospital Director DHQ, Dr. Tahir Khan Gandapur, said that medical teams had been put on high alert soon after the incident. “Emergency wards were fully staffed and medicines were provided without delay. All available resources are being utilized to ensure timely treatment of the injured,” he added.

Soon after the incident, DC Abdul Nasir Khan, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada and Assistant Commissioner Syed Arsalan visited DHQ and MMTH hospitals to inquire after the injured and ensure provision of medical facilities. The DC also inspected different parts of the city at night to review clearance and drainage operations.

The district administration said that rescue and relief operations had been intensified. Fallen signboards, trees and debris were removed from roads to restore traffic flow. However, electricity supply in several localities could not yet be restored due to downed poles and damaged infrastructure.

Rescue 1122 Dera Ismail Khan, under the directions of District Emergency Officer Engineer Fasiullah, launched immediate operations in the affected areas.

Rescue teams provided first aid to the injured before shifting them to nearby hospitals, while debris removal and road clearance continued overnight. According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson Ihsan Khan, protection of citizens’ lives and property was the institution’s top priority, and all resources were being utilized to provide timely assistance in emergency situations.

Besides Rescue 1122, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) and local police stations also took part in the operations.

WSSC Dera Ismail Khan mobilised its field staff and machinery to carry out dewatering operations in the city. Special teams, equipped with suction pumps and other machinery, were deployed at key locations to drain accumulated rainwater and clear obstructions from roads.

Chairman board of Directors WSSC Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate and Manager Operations Abdur Rehman personally monitored the ongoing work. Citizens were advised to report emergencies to WSSC’s control room through its helpline 0966-715253. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan also visited various parts of the city during the rain and received a detailed briefing from the WSSC Manager Operations at Islamia Chowk.

In Paharpur tehsil, Assistant Commissioner Dr. Hamid Sadeeq remained at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital late at night, visited the injured and reviewed emergency arrangements. He directed that additional doctors be deputed in the emergency ward and Rescue 1122 personnel be further mobilised to deal with any untoward situation. He said that rescue operations were under way at multiple locations in Paharpur, adding that the local administration was fully committed to supporting the victims and ensuring uninterrupted medical and relief facilities.

MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and directed the administration to accelerate relief and rehabilitation efforts. He also announced that emergency had been declared in all hospitals of the district, while TMA and WSSC staff were deployed in the field for clearance and restoration operations.