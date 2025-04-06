8 Killed, 5 Injured In Road Accident In Jaranwala
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Eight people were killed, five other were injured on Sunday in a tragic accident occurred near Adda Landianwala on Jaranwala-Faisalabad Road.
According to Police, accident happened when a speeding passenger bus collided with a loader rickshaw, killing 8 members of the same family on the spot and critically injuring 5 others, reported a private news channel.
According to details, the high-speed bus violently rammed into the rickshaw carrying a family, resulting in instant fatalities.
The injured, including women and children, were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition is reported to be critical.
Rescue teams and police arrived at the scene immediately after the incident, and shifted the bodies and injured to the hospital.
Police sources said the bus was traveling from Jaranwala to Kasur. An investigation into the incident has been launched, and efforts are underway to trace the driver.
