8 Killed, 753 Injured In 704 Road Accidents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

8 killed, 753 injured in 704 road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed and 753 others sustained injuries in 704 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Tuesday.

As many as 423 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 330 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 301 drivers, 25 juvenile drivers, 113 pedestrians and 347 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 164 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 164 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 54 in Multan with 55 victims and at third Faisalabad with 52 accidents and 64 victims.

As many as 584 motorcycles, 103 rickshaws, 73 cars, 27 vans, seven buses, 30 trucks and 85 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

More Stories From Pakistan

