8 Killed, 757 Injured In 666 Accidents Across Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:32 PM

At least eight people were killed and 757 others sustained injuries in 666 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, according to Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122

A spokesperson said here on Wednesday that 460 people were seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 297 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 283 drivers, 26 underage drivers, 107 pedestrians and 375 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 131 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 132 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 76 victims, and at third Multan with 53 accidents and 58 victims.

According to the data, 574 motorcycles, 89 auto-rickshaws, 67 cars, 22 vans, three passenger buses, 21 trucks and 90 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

