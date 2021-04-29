UrduPoint.com
8 Killed, 837 Injured In 784 RTCs In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:30 PM

8 killed, 837 injured in 784 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Atleast eight persons were killed and 837 injured in 784 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 503 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 334 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Further, the analysis showed that 348 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 122 pedestrians and 375 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 205 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 213 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 73 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Gujranwala with 55 RTCs and 59 victims.

According to the data 638 motorbikes,108 auto-rickshaws,88 motorcars, 39 vans, 08 passenger buses, 31 trucks and 101 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

