8 killed, 896 injured in 858 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed while 896 injured in 858 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed while 896 injured in 858 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 502 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 394 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 476 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 97 pedestrians, and 331 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 205 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 204 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Multan with 66 victims and at third Faisalabad with 69 accidents and 80 victims.

As many as, 757 motorcycles, 65 rickshaws, 81 cars, 09 vans, 11 buses, 23 trucks and 93 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.