UrduPoint.com

8 Killed, 896 Injured In 858 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2022 | 08:24 PM

8 killed, 896 injured in 858 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed while 896 injured in 858 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed while 896 injured in 858 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 502 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 394 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 476 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 97 pedestrians, and 331 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 205 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 204 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Multan with 66 victims and at third Faisalabad with 69 accidents and 80 victims.

As many as, 757 motorcycles, 65 rickshaws, 81 cars, 09 vans, 11 buses, 23 trucks and 93 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Long Covid in children less common than in adults: ..

Long Covid in children less common than in adults: Study

2 minutes ago
 Prince of Wales grieved over flood devastation in ..

Prince of Wales grieved over flood devastation in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan decides to take over mana ..

Arts Council of Pakistan decides to take over management of Razaqabad Relief Cam ..

2 minutes ago
 Musk cites whistleblower to justify scrapping Twit ..

Musk cites whistleblower to justify scrapping Twitter deal

2 minutes ago
 Senior FBI Agent Tied to Hunter Biden Probe Resign ..

Senior FBI Agent Tied to Hunter Biden Probe Resigns After Lawmaker's Criticisms ..

5 minutes ago
 NEPRA holds consultative session on CTBCM

NEPRA holds consultative session on CTBCM

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.