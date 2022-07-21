8 killed, 897 injured in 862 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed while 897 injured in 862 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed while 897 injured in 862 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 510 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 387 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 445 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 79 pedestrians, and 381 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 206 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 199 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 68 in Faisalabad with 72 victims and at third Multan with 67 accidents and 72 victims.

As many as 746 motorcycles, 75 rickshaws, 95 cars, 20 vans, 14 buses, 25 trucks and 86 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.