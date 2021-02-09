UrduPoint.com
8 Killed, 911 Injured In 868 Accidents In Punjab

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :At least eight people were killed while 911 sustained injuries in 868 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 549 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 362 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 360 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 433 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

Statistics also showed that 203 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 183 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 63 in Faisalabad with 71 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 61 victims.

As many as 725 motorcycles, 123 rickshaws, 87 cars, 39 vans, six buses, 23 trucks and 119 other vehiclesand slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

