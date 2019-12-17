UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Killed, 917 Injured In 862 Accidents In Punjab During Last 24 Hours In Lahore

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 05:15 PM

8 killed, 917 injured in 862 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours in Lahore

Atleast eight people were killed while 917 sustained injuries in 862 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Atleast eight people were killed while 917 sustained injuries in 862 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Tuesday that out of total injured, 502 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas, 415 minor injured were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 389 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians and 383 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics show that 236 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 227 persons placing the Provincial Capital at the top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 56 RTCs and 58 victims.

According to the data 697 motorbikes, 106 auto rickshaws, 80 motorcars, 28 vans, 10 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 124 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

IACAD releases new title for Arabic language learn ..

3 minutes ago

“Neither my father went on student visa nor he w ..

4 minutes ago

Emirates appoints new Vice President for Pakistan

12 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen calls for cultural vision to challeng ..

12 minutes ago

Rs 7.254 billion allocated for electricity install ..

6 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in twin cities

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.