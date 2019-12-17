8 killed, 917 injured in 862 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours in Lahore

Atleast eight people were killed while 917 sustained injuries in 862 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :

Rescue-1122 sources said here Tuesday that out of total injured, 502 people were seriously injured who were shifted different hospitals, whereas, 415 minor injured were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 389 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 153 pedestrians and 383 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics show that 236 RTCs were reported in Lahore, which affected 227 persons placing the Provincial Capital at the top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 56 RTCs and 58 victims.

According to the data 697 motorbikes, 106 auto rickshaws, 80 motorcars, 28 vans, 10 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 124 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.