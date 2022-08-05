UrduPoint.com

8 Killed, 929 Injured In 880 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2022 | 09:11 PM

8 killed, 929 injured in 880 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed while 929 injured in 880 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :At least eight people were killed while 929 injured in 880 accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 527 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 402 minor injured victims were treated at the incident sites by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 469 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 359 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 251 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 267 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 56 Gujranwala in with 57 victims and at third Faisalabad with 53 accidents and 70 victims.

As many as, 715 motorcycles, 72 rickshaws, 72 cars, 25 vans, six buses, 50 trucks and 110 othervehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Road Traffic Gujranwala Top

Recent Stories

Govt declares emergency in flood-hit areas; PM dir ..

Govt declares emergency in flood-hit areas; PM directs release of Rs. 5 billion ..

15 minutes ago
 Surprise US job surge lifts employment back to pre ..

Surprise US job surge lifts employment back to pre-Covid levels

15 minutes ago
 Raza, Kaia slam centuries as Zimbabwe stun Banglad ..

Raza, Kaia slam centuries as Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh

15 minutes ago
 Precautionary steps completed for expecting new sp ..

Precautionary steps completed for expecting new spell of rains in Balochistan: L ..

20 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes, seals various structures in city

LDA demolishes, seals various structures in city

32 minutes ago
 Raza, Kaia slam centuries as Zimbabwe stun Banglad ..

Raza, Kaia slam centuries as Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.