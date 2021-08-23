8 killed, 965 injured in 890 accidents in Punjab

At least eight people were killed while 965 sustained injuries in 890 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :At least eight people were killed while 965 sustained injuries in 890 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 584 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 381 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122, here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 409 drivers, 50 juvenile drivers, 113 pedestrians, and 451 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 221 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 223 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 71 in Faisalabad with 76 victims, and at third 55 accidents in Multan with 63 victims.

As many as 736 motorcycles, 120 rickshaws, 118 cars, 37 vans, five buses, 30 trucks and 109 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.