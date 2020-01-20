8 killed, 984 injured in 883 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :At least eight people were killed and 984 others sustained injuries in 883 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources on Monday said that as many as 563 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals and 421 with minor injuries were provided medical treatment on-the-spot by the rescue officials.

Further analysis showed that 339 drivers, 24 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians and 502 passengers were among victims of the road accidents.

The statistics show that 221 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 224 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 77 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Gujranwala with 62 accidents and 63 victims.

According to the data, 690 motorbikes, 116 auto-rickshaws, 85 motorcars, 51 vans, 13 passenger buses, 16 trucks and 131 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.