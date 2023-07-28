Open Menu

8 Killed After Tourist Bus Falls Into Gorge In Gittidas Babusar Top

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 10:43 PM

At least eight people have died and nine others have sustained injuries when a tourist bus plunged into a deep gorge at Gitidas Babusar Top. One person miraculously survived

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :At least eight people have died and nine others have sustained injuries when a tourist bus plunged into a deep gorge at Gitidas Babusar Top. One person miraculously survived.

According to the police sources, a vehicle bearing No. LES-4618 with 18 passengers on board was heading towards Gilgit from Babusar Top and lost its control after two kilometres ahead at Gati Das and fell into a deep gorge.

Diamar police and Rescue 1122 recovered the 9 injured from the gorge and shifted them to Rural Health Center (RHC) Chalas while the dead bodies of 7 people have been shifted to Naran while one dead body has been shifted to RHC Chalas.

The injured in the Gati Das accident have been identified as Zahid son of Sarfraz, Rida daughter of Sarfaraz, Urooj Fatima daughter of Irfan, Amna daughter of Muhammad Zafar, Atia wife of Irfan, Ayesha daughter of Sarfaraz, Abdul Malik son of Haji Riaz (Driver), Maryam daughter of Muhammad Zafar and Zeenat wife of Muhammad Zafar residents of Sahiwal.

