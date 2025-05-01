8 killed as vehicle plunges into ravine in Lower Kohistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) At least eight people, including three women and several children, were killed when a vehicle fell into a ravine in Lower Kohistan on Tuesday.

According to rescue sources reported by a private news channel, the tragic incident occurred on the Karakoram Highway near Mita Banda, where a vehicle traveling from Rawalpindi to Gilgit lost control and plunged into a deep ravine.

Emergency responders confirmed that three women and multiple children were among the deceased. Rescue teams reached the scene and began rescue operations soon after the accident was reported.

Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.