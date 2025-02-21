8 Killed in deadly van accident on Raiwind-Kasur road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) At least eight people were killed and many others injured when a passenger van overturned and plunged into a ditch on Raiwind-Kasur road here Friday morning.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to the driver's drowsiness, which resulted in the loss of control and the tragic crash, private news channels reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby district hospitals for medical treatment.

The authorities launched an investigation into the incident.