8 Killed In Road Mishap In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 01:54 PM

8 killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

8 people were killed while one other was injured after a van hit with a truck near Faisalabad motorway M/3.A van carrying some more than eight people of a family, resident of Chak Jhumro 136 RB was on its way when near sahinwala interchange it hit with a truck

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) 8 people were killed while one other was injured after a van hit with a truck near Faisalabad motorway M/3.A van carrying some more than eight people of a family, resident of Chak Jhumro 136 RB was on its way when near sahinwala interchange it hit with a truck.

As a result 7 people including 2 children, 3 women and three men died on the spot while two others sustained serious injuries that were rushed to nearby allied hospital for first aid.Out of two injured one expired in the hospital.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

