8 Killed In Upper Kohistan Jeep Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:03 AM

At least eight people were killed in a road mishap that occurred at Upper Kohistan area, Police and Rescue sources reported on Thursday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :At least eight people were killed in a road mishap that occurred at Upper Kohistan area, Police and Rescue sources reported on Thursday night.

According to details, a Jeep carrying passengers was going to Seu from Kamaila, an area of Upper Khostan, when the ill-fated vehicle plunged into the Indus river.

As a result of incident, some eight people died on the spot. The Rescue and police started operation to shift the dead and injured to nearby hospital.

