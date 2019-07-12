8 Killed In Upper Kohistan Jeep Accident
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:03 AM
At least eight people were killed in a road mishap that occurred at Upper Kohistan area, Police and Rescue sources reported on Thursday night
According to details, a Jeep carrying passengers was going to Seu from Kamaila, an area of Upper Khostan, when the ill-fated vehicle plunged into the Indus river.
As a result of incident, some eight people died on the spot. The Rescue and police started operation to shift the dead and injured to nearby hospital.