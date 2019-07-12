8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

At least eight people were killed in a road mishap that occurred at Upper Kohistan area, Police and Rescue sources reported on Thursday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :At least eight people were killed in a road mishap that occurred at Upper Kohistan area, Police and Rescue sources reported on Thursday night.

According to details, a Jeep carrying passengers was going to Seu from Kamaila, an area of Upper Khostan, when the ill-fated vehicle plunged into the Indus river.

As a result of incident, some eight people died on the spot. The Rescue and police started operation to shift the dead and injured to nearby hospital.