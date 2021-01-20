8 killed, several injured as speeding bus overturned near Bela

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :As many as eight persons including three women and two children were died and several others sustained injuries when a speeding passenger bus overturned near Bela area of Balochistan on Wednesday.

As per details, Rescue sources said that the passenger bus was on its way from Panjgur to Karachi and was overturned after skidding off the road near Bela town of Lasbela district.

Following the accident, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot and transferred the bodies and injured to Bela Civil Hospital, officials added, tv channels reported.

Doctors at the hospital feared that the death toll in the incident might further rise because several of the injured were in critical condition.