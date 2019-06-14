UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

8 Killed, Several Others Injured In Road Mishap In Hyderabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 01:00 PM

8 killed, several others injured in road mishap in Hyderabad

8 people were killed while several others were injured as a result of head on collision between a passenger van and trailer on National Highway in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) 8 people were killed while several others were injured as a result of head on collision between a passenger van and trailer on National Highway in Hyderabad.A passenger van carrying some more than 8 people was on its way from Hyderabad when due to over speed it hit with a trailer on national high way Hyderabad.

As a result, 8 people died on the spot while several others suffered serious injuries.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the injured and dead into nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.Muhammad Jamil, Syed Abdul Hafeez Shah, Masmat Hameeda, and Masmat Seez Sardar were among the dead while Alam Zardari, Daleep Kumar, Masmat Alia, Masmat Wazeeran , Raheel, Danish and Zubair were said to be in critical condition.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Asif Ali Zardari Died Hyderabad Van Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

FAC issues 4th cotton advisory applicable till 30t ..

5 minutes ago

Rs 300m allocated for Information & Culture in Pun ..

11 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 66 murder and narcotics ca ..

11 minutes ago

China Hopes Ufa Security Forum to Boost Ties With ..

11 minutes ago

Moldovan President Thanks UK for Backing New Gover ..

17 minutes ago

England v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.