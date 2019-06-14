8 killed, several others injured in road mishap in Hyderabad

(@imziishan)

8 people were killed while several others were injured as a result of head on collision between a passenger van and trailer on National Highway in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) 8 people were killed while several others were injured as a result of head on collision between a passenger van and trailer on National Highway in Hyderabad.A passenger van carrying some more than 8 people was on its way from Hyderabad when due to over speed it hit with a trailer on national high way Hyderabad.

As a result, 8 people died on the spot while several others suffered serious injuries.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the injured and dead into nearby local hospital for first aid and medico-legal formalities.Muhammad Jamil, Syed Abdul Hafeez Shah, Masmat Hameeda, and Masmat Seez Sardar were among the dead while Alam Zardari, Daleep Kumar, Masmat Alia, Masmat Wazeeran , Raheel, Danish and Zubair were said to be in critical condition.