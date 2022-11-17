UrduPoint.com

8 Killed, Twenty Injured In Sehwan Traffic Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 10:53 PM

At least eight people were killed and twenty others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Indus Highway toll plaza, Sehwan Sharif, rescue and police sources reported on Friday

At least eight people were killed and twenty others sustained injuries in a traffic accident that occurred at Indus Highway toll plaza, Sehwan Sharif, rescue and police sources reported on Friday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger van was going to Khairpur from Hyderabad district when suddenly it turned turtle on the road.

As a result, some eight persons including children and women died on the spot. Twenty other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The rescue teams rushed to the site of the incident for shifting the dead bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Further investigations were launched and were underway.

