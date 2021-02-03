UrduPoint.com
8 Kite Sellers, Flyers Arrested: 1400 Kites Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:40 PM

8 kite sellers, flyers arrested: 1400 kites seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against kite sellers and flyers apprehended eight persons and seized over 1400 kites along with string rolls.

A police spokesman informed that the Saddar Beroni police detained Sajjid Ali with 1000 kites and ten string rolls.

The Waris Khan Police arrested Fahad, Usman and Taimoor and recovered 300 kites.

The Banni police held Amir Shabbir, Bilal Amir and Aryan with 50 kites while Muhammad Saleem was booked by Race Course PS for carrying 110 kites and three string rolls.

Spokesman said that crackdown was continued on daily basis against kite sellers, flyers to ensure implementation of the ban on kite flying.

