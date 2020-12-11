UrduPoint.com
8 KP Public Sector Universities Get VCs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 09:31 PM

8 KP public sector universities get VCs

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Department Friday notified appointment of 8 Vice Chancellors for public sector universities for a period of three months Different notifications issued here said that under section-12(1) of the KP Universities Act-2012

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher education Department Friday notified appointment of 8 Vice Chancellors for public sector universities for a period of three months Different notifications issued here said that under section-12(1) of the KP Universities Act-2012, the Governor has approved appointment of Professor Muhammad Idress, Centre for Excellence in Molecular Biology, University of Punjab as Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar for a period of three years with immediate effect.

Professor Dr Zaffar M. Khan, Institute of Space Technology Islamabad has been appointed VC Shuhada-e-APS University of Technology, Nowshera.

Professor Dr Bashir Ahmad, Dean/Meritorious Professor, University of Peshawar has been appointed as VC Bacha Khan University Charsadda.

Professor Dr Sardar Khan, Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Peshawar has been appointed as VC Kohat University of Science and Technology.

Professor Dr Khai-uz-Zaman, Director Comsats University Islamabad Vehari Campus has been appointed as VC University of S&T Bannu.

Professor Dr Zahoor ul Haq Dean/ Pro-VC Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, has been appointed as VC Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

Professor Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig, Department of Biological Sciences Agha Khan University Karachi has been appointed as VC University of Swabi.

Professor Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Ex-Professor/VC chancellor UET has been appointed as VC UET Peshawar.

