8 line men given appreciation certificates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has selected eight line men from various divisions as the "Best Line Men" for adopting safety measures.

Deputy Director Safety Muhammad Saeed Raza, in a statement on Sunday, said adoption of safety measures was prerequisite for entire field staff of power distribution companies, but some employees did not care about it which some time caused untoward incidents.

The eight best linemen were selected on the basis of their performance during the last three months from July to September 2022.

They were: Muhammad Maaroof LM-1 of Mansoorabad Subdivision, Muhammad Shafi LM-1 of Kareem Town Subdivision, Khalid Hussain LM-1 of Pir Mehal Rural Subdivision, Muhammad Arshad LM-1 of Kot Fareed Subdivision Sargodha, Zahidur Raheem LM-2 of Kala Bagh Subdivision Mianwali, Muhammad Khalid LM-1 of PD Construction, Ghulam Rasool LM-1 of GSE and Abdur Rauf LM-2 of GSO.

Commendation certificates and prizes would be awarded to these line men during a formal ceremony very soon, he added.