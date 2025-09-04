8-member board to select PML-N candidate for Rawalpindi Cantt by-election

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rawalpindi Division President Malik Ibrar Ahmed, on the directives of the party leadership, has constituted an eight-member board comprising local leaders to finalize a suitable candidate for the upcoming by-election in Ward No 8 of the Rawalpindi Cantonment.

The board includes PML-N NA-55 President Chaudary Tayyab and General Secretary Irfan Imtaiz, members of the Punjab Assembly Malik Iftikhar Ahmed and Malik Mansoor Afsar, Malik Fazal-ur-Rehman Saits, Rasheed Khan, Shaukat Butt, Malik Sagheer Ahmed and Suleman Haider Shah.

“The board will not only receive applications from aspiring candidates but will also recommend the most suitable one to the leadership to ensure effective public service through the party’s best representative,” Malik Abrar said in a statement on Thursday.

PML-N Divisional President Malik Ibrar Ahmed said that the PML-N was a true representative of public aspirations and firmly believed in democratic values.

“In line with the leadership’s directions, a transparent and consultative process will be adopted to finalize the candidate,” who would win the trust of the people of Ward No 8, he added.