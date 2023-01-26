UrduPoint.com

8-member Punjab Caretaker Cabinet Takes Oath

January 26, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :An eight-member Punjab caretaker cabinet on Thursday took oath of office in a simple and solemn ceremony held at the Governor House here.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to the provincial caretaker ministers. Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi also attended the ceremony and he congratulated the ministers on taking oath.

The ministers who took oath were SM Tanveer, Dr Javed Akram, Ibrahim Murad, Bilal Afzal, Dr Jamal Nasir, Mansoor Qadir, Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Amir Mir.

The ceremony was attended by a number of government functionaries, relatives and friends of the caretaker ministers.

It is pertinent to mention here that three finalized ministers - Wahab Riaz, Naseem Sadiq and Tamkinat Karim - are expected to take oath later.

