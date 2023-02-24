UrduPoint.com

8 Militants Killed In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 12:20 AM

8 militants killed in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Eight militants were killed in Kech district, ISPR handout issued on Thursday said.

It read, on the evening of 22 February 23, terrorists attempted to ambush a convoy of security forces in District Kech of Balochistan.

While alert and combat ready troops not only foiled this cowardly attempt without any loss of life, they also immediately commenced a follow up operation to hunt down the fleeing Terrorists using ground and aviation assets.

Resultantly, on the morning of 23 Feb, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched.

In ensuing, heavy exchange of fire, 8 x Terrorists have been killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives has also been recovered.

Security Forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements, on behest of Hostile Intelligence Agencies, to disrupt hard earned peace in the province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Militants Balochistan Exchange ISPR Alert February

