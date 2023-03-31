UrduPoint.com

8 Milkmen Arrested For Adulteration

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested eight milkmen and sealed four shops for milk adulteration on Friday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shah Fahad, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Tania Shaheen along with the Veterinary Supervisor of Livestock Department analyzed the sample of milk from 18 shops on Warsak Road by the modern mobile milk testing laboratory.

The administration sealed four shops and arrested eight milkmen after proving adulteration of water in their product while more than 210 litres of adulterated and substandard milk was discarded.

More Stories From Pakistan

